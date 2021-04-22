Gardaí seize catalytic converters worth €2.2m in Dublin

Thursday, April 22, 2021

Gardaí have seized catalytic converters worth an estimated €2.2 million in Dublin.

Some 2,150 catalytic converters were recovered during a search operation at a business premises in Dublin 11 on Thursday morning.

Officers also seized more than €74,000 in cash during the search.

Gardaí were assisted by personnel from Fingal County Council, a Customs and Revenue officer and dog handler, and the National Trans Frontier Shipments Office.

The search came as part of an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters.

A man in his 20s was charged and is due to appear in court on May 13th.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Burglar spotted wearing two watches in garda station jailed for five years

Thursday, 22/04/21 - 9:42pm

Planning granted for 1,000 apartments on Cork’s Marquee site

Thursday, 22/04/21 - 7:35pm

Husband of Euromillions winner Dolores McNamara dies after illness

Thursday, 22/04/21 - 7:10pm