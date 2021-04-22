Nurse left lying on street for two hours

By Suzanne Pender

AN INJURED woman was forced to lie on a wet street for over two hours while desperately waiting for an ambulance to come to her aid.

The shocking delay was recounted last week by cllr Willie Quinn, who angrily remarked that “if that’s the way the people of Carlow are being treated by the ambulance service, then it’s very poor”.

Cllr Quinn explained that the woman, a local nurse, had been working all day and that evening was crossing the street in Borris to go to the local credit union, when she suddenly slipped on a wet manhole. Badly injured, the woman who is in her forties was unable to move and an ambulance was called. While a number of people came to the aid of the woman, the wet, miserable weather that evening added considerably to her horrendous experience.

“There was a heavy, horrendous hailstorm that evening and the street was wet and the poor woman had to lie there on the street for two hours while the ambulance came from Thurles,” said cllr Quinn.

“I thought Portlaoise or Carlow ambulance serviced us; that an ambulance had to come from Thurles and the woman had to wait two hours … that needs addressing and addressed quick,” fumed cllr Quinn.

The incident took place on the main street in Borris on Friday 2 April. It is understood the woman is now making a recovery, but the family are keen to highlight the appalling delay in the ambulance service.

When contacted by The Nationalist to respond to the ambulance’s extraordinary delay, the National Ambulance Service (NAS) stated: “The HSE/NAS cannot comment on individual cases to protect the patient and their confidentiality. Maintaining confidentiality is not only an ethical requirement, it is also a legal requirement as defined in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) along with the Data Protection Acts, 1988-2018.

“In this case, a responding emergency vehicle en route to scene was allocated to a higher acuity call and the next closest available resource was dispatched to the scene, which was an emergency ambulance, a Carlow crew.”

Cllr Quinn has called on members of the HSE South to raise the ambulance delay at their next meeting. “It’s crazy the length of time the woman had to wait – it’s just not good enough,” said cllr Quinn.