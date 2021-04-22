Tom Jones and Michelle O’Neill among this week’s Late Late Show guests

  • Home >
Thursday, April 22, 2021

Welsh singer Tom Jones will join Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show this Friday, performing Bob Dylan’s classic ‘One More Cup of Coffee’ and discussing his new album ‘Surrounded by Time’.

Tubridy will also be joined by the North’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, discussing ongoing controversy surrounding the attendance of Sinn Féin representatives at the funeral of Bobby Storey last year.

Ms O’Neill will also talk about her hopes for Ireland after Brexit, her relationship with First Minister Arlene Foster, and how becoming a mother at 16 changed her life.

Cork man Jamie Wall will share his story from GAA dual star to managing Mary Immaculate College to their first Fitzgibbon Cup title and now turning his eye to his own club, Kilbrittain, detailing how he adjusted to paralysis.

Una Ring and Eve McDowell will both speak about their terrifying stalking ordeals. The pair have launched a campaign to have the crime recognised as a specific offence, carrying a longer sentence, after both their stalkers received similar sentences having been convicted of harassment.

Ireland’s newest TikTok celebs, Tolu Ibikunle, Susan Ilesanmi and Okefe Afe will join Ryan in studio to chat about their viral accent challenge, while Villagers will also perform their new single ‘The First Day’.

The Late Late Show airs at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

