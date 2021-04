By Elizabeth Lee

A VACCINATION centre serving the Baltinglass area will open next week at Punchestown racecourse in Co Kildare. Punchestown is already a Covid-19 test centre for parts of west Wicklow and from next Wednesday, 28 April, it will also serve as a vaccination centre.

The City West hotel complex near Saggart also covers the Baltinglass area for vaccinations and, depending on the patients’ Eircode address, they will be referred either to Punchestown or City West for their jabs.