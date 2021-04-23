Carlow ESB workers take part in strike over outsourcing

ESB technicians from Carlow took part in a strike today following the ESB’s refusal to consult workers over planned outsourcing.

ESB Networks has described as “unlawful” a 24-hour strike by some network technicians belonging to the Independent Workers Union (IWU).

The 24-hour strike will until 8am on Saturday.

The union is not recognised by the ESB. The IWU had offered to defer the strike if the company agrees to go to the Workplace Relations Commission, which it has so far refused to do. Workers feel there is an attempt to erode pay and pay and privatise the network through the back door.

The IWU members have been working to rule since Monday, but escalated matters today. There will be a two-day strike next week.

The ESB said it plans to take legal action over the strike.