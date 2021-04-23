Friends ended up in Carlow court after jostling led to assault charge

WHAT started out as a bit of jostling on a night out led to two friends appearing before a judge on charges of assault causing harm, a court was told. Two Wexford men pleaded guilty to assault causing harm on 27 September 2018 and a sitting of Carlow District Court last week was told the incident involved a group of French people. One of the assaults related to the Foundry Night Club, while a later offence took place later, outside at Haddens car park.

Evidence had been heard at a previous sitting of the case and the matter had been adjourned until last week for a probation report. The pair’s solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty said CCTV footage showed two individuals bumping into each other, which led to a mobile phone being dropped and a punch being thrown.

“It seems to have started inside,” said Mr O’Flaherty. “A bit of jostling led to banging up against each other.”

Mr O’Flaherty handed in photos of the Foundry, which showed a packed venue and people “on top of each other”.

The injuries involved were bruising and a chipped tooth, the court was told, and no victim impact statement was submitted.

Speaking to the defendants, Judge Geraldine Carthy said: “The only way I can describe the event in question is drunken stupidity.”

She added: “If you left the court with a section 3 conviction (assault causing harm), it would have untold consequences for your careers going forward,” said the judge.

Judge Carthy warned how jostling can turn into something very serious.

“I can only hope you have learned a lesson,” she said. “What goes to your credit is your plea of guilty and acknowledging what occurred.”

Judge Carthy said the injuries were at the median range of seriousness. “I do not do this lightly. If you make a substantial contribution and remain out of trouble and attention of gardaí, I will apply the Probation Act.”

Judge Carthy said her verdict was due to the mitigation of Mr O’Flaherty. The pair were ordered to collect €1,000 each and the case was adjourned until 20 October.

