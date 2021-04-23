Gardaí will continue travel checks as warm sunshine is promised

By Elizabeth Lee

THE gardaí will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high-visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend as the highest temperatures, weatherwise, this year have been forecast.

The gardaí are again advising the public of the need to plan their activities over the weekend to take account of the new limitations on non-essential travel, i.e. travel within your county or 20km from your home if crossing county boundaries.

The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined but their adult passengers as well. This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.

When visiting amenities within the travel limit, please park legally. Illegal parking can hinder access by emergency services and could put lives at risk. People who illegally park are at risk of having their cars towed and impounded.

In enforcing these regulations, gardaí have been using the 4Es approach – engaging, explaining and encouraging with enforcement as a last resort.

An Garda Síochána continues to remind people who are subject to domestic violence that travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.