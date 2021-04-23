Less than five new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Friday

Less than five cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Friday evening among 434 cases nationally.

The vast majority of new Carlow cases have occurred in the Tullow Local Electoral Area (LEA). There were 28 cases between 5-19 April compared to zero in the Bagenalstown LEA and eight in the Carlow LEA.

Co Carlow’s rate of Covid-19 remains well below the national average.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,867 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 22nd April, the HPSC has been notified of 434 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 245,743 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

228 are men / 204 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

217 in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 30 in Cork, 27 in Limerick, 21 Donegal and the remaining 109 cases are spread across 20 other counties.**

As of 8am today, 166 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 21st, 2021, 1,275,828 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: