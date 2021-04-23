Perferred route for N80 project will be selected next week

A PREFERRED route option for the N80 Leagh Bend project will be selected by the end of the month.

Area engineer Pat Harrington offered a brief update on the substantial road project as news of “concerns” about the plan emerged.

The focus of the proposed work is a 3km stretch from Castletown Cross to Graignaspidogue Cross, where a record number of collisions have occurred. Also, some locals have poor sightlines when they are turning onto the road from their homes.

Three options are currently being assessed as part of the project. Two of them would see the realignment of the N80 to the west or east of its existing route. The third option would be to carry out works online to the existing N80.

At a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District, Mr Harrington relayed a message from senior executive engineer Ray Wickham that the project was at the stage of selecting a preferred route option. This was set to be done by the end of April and would be brought back to councillors. This would not be the end of matters and it would go back out for more public consultation.

Cllr John Pender wondered if the Tullow Municipal District could hold a meeting about it before the next announcement.

“The last day when it came before the council, it was our first opportunity to discuss it. There are a number of problems arising on the ground; there are concerns. Maybe with a bit of goodwill on all sides, they can be resolved,” said cllr Pender.

Mr Harrington said his role with the project was limited, but he would relay it back to those involved.