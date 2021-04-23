Plans in the pipeline to develop Hacketstown site

PLANS are underway to develop a prime location in Hacketstown.

A feasibility study has begun to look at proposals to develop the former Keely’s pub on Main Street.

Director of services Michael Brennan informed councillors of the news at a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue said: “It’s very positive, especially as it has a big green area in the back and it would allow more than just housing to be developed in Hacketstown.”

Cllr O’Donoghue commended Mr Brennan for his efforts.