Plans in the pipeline to develop Hacketstown site

PLANS are underway to develop a prime location in Hacketstown.
A feasibility study has begun to look at proposals to develop the former Keely’s pub on Main Street.
Director of services Michael Brennan informed councillors of the news at a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District.
Cllr Brian O’Donoghue said: “It’s very positive, especially as it has a big green area in the back and it would allow more than just housing to be developed in Hacketstown.”
Cllr O’Donoghue commended Mr Brennan for his efforts.