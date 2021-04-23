Plans in the pipeline to develop Hacketstown site

Friday, April 23, 2021

The old Kealy’s pub on the Main Street, Hacketstown

 

PLANS are underway to develop a prime location in Hacketstown.

A feasibility study has begun to look at proposals to develop the former Keely’s pub on Main Street.

Director of services Michael Brennan informed councillors of the news at a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue said: “It’s very positive, especially as it has a big green area in the back and it would allow more than just housing to be developed in Hacketstown.”

Cllr O’Donoghue commended Mr Brennan for his efforts.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Perferred route for N80 project will be selected next week

Friday, 23/04/21 - 8:55pm

What’s planned for your area

Friday, 23/04/21 - 8:52pm

Carlow ESB workers take part in strike over outsourcing

Friday, 23/04/21 - 8:44pm