Public urged to enjoy outdoors ‘responsibly’ with arrival of good weather

Gardaí have urged people to continue adhering to Covid-19 guidelines with good weather in store for the weekend.

Met Éireann is predicting a weekend of sunshine, with temperatures set to rise to 20 degrees tomorrow.

Saturday will be a “pleasant and sunny day,” with highest temperatures ranging from 13 to 20 degrees, peaking in the west. It will be coolest along southern and eastern coasts due to easterly breezes.

Sunday will be another dry and mostly sunny day, with highest temperatures of 11 to 18 degrees. It will be mildest once again in the west and coolest along eastern and southern coastal counties, with onshore breezes moving inland.

Here is the UV forecast for tomorrow, Saturday April 24th, for both cloudy 🌥️ and clear skies ☀️.

😎🧴 More here 👇https://t.co/sbFTHg1P07 pic.twitter.com/F3vFQTzapo — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 23, 2021

Gardaí are set to continue high-visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend, while they have warned that illegal parking at these locations is a safety hazard.

On Friday, Garda deputy commissioner of policing and security, Anne Marie McMahon said: “The vast majority of people are continuing to comply with the public health regulations.

“This is making a positive difference in tackling the spread of Covid-19. However, we still need to be vigilant and continue to do the right things.

“With good weather forecast this weekend we would ask people to continue to enjoy the outdoors responsibly.

“Please limit your social contacts. Please do not meet in large groups. Please do not attend parties or gatherings held inside or outside.”

Anyone heading out to enjoy the sunshine is reminded to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions by staying within their own county, including the county/20km travel limit currently in force, while also following public health guidelines regarding social distancing and the wearing face masks.

To date, An Garda Síochána has issued approximately 20,566 Covid-19 fines across the range of all Covid-19 breaches.