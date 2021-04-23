Tullow Mart lights up to mark popular Kyran’s 80th birthday

Kyran O’Byrne celebrates his 80th birthday at Tullow Livestock Sales with his son Dermot, who celebrated his 41st birthday recently

By Suzanne Pender

POPULAR Tullow Mart director Kyran O’Byrne traded herding cattle for having cake last week as he celebrated his 80th birthday ringside!

Kyran from Rathoe House, Rathoe was greeted with balloons and banners to mark the milestone birthday by all his friends at Tullow Livestock Sales.

“Tullow Mart did a lovely cake for Kyran before the start of the sales, which I know meant so much to him,” said his son Mark.

Kyran was joined by his youngest son Dermot, who also helps out at Tullow Mart and had celebrated his 41st birthday a couple of days earlier.

“We’re very proud of both of them and what they have achieved within the farming community,” said Mark, who thanked all at Tullow Mart for the special way they marked his dad’s birthday.

“He still works in the mart, although he hasn’t been in there as much since Covid, but he’s in great health and got his vaccine recently, so he’s in great form,” said Mark.

“The mart posted a picture of him with his cake on social media and it was great for him to see all the likes and all the people on wishing him happy birthday,” he added.

Kyran is married to Pauline (née Griffin) and the couple have six children – Sharon, Mark, Eddie, Keith, Dermot and the late Kieran, known as Smiler, and also nine grandchildren – Shane, Lachlan, Lucy, Michael, Rosie, Aaron, Cian, Lauren and Nathan.

The O’Byrnes had a socially distanced family garden get-together for Kyran’s birthday on Saturday 17 April, where there was even more cake, a visit from Kyran’s sister Trish, who lives next door, and phone calls from his brothers Eamon and Hugh.