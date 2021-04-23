What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 10 planning applications between 16-23 April.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Ardattin

David Rothwell wishes to construct a two-storey dwelling house, garage at Woodlands, Ardattin.

Jessica Kenny wishes to erect a dwelling with services and domestic garage at Craans, Ardattin.

Bagenalstown

Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre wishes to retain permission for unauthorised works to include the construction of a concrete slab at Gleann na Bearu to be used as a base for a prefabricated building and permission for the installation of a prefabricated building on site to be used as an afterschool’s facility at Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown.

Ballon

James White & Karen Condron wish to construct a single storey dwelling at Kilknock, Ballon

Borris

Patrick Walsh wishes to erect a dwelling house with treatment system at Ballynagrane, Borris.

Carlow

Darragh & Bernadette Ware wishes to erect a new single storey extension to side of existing house at Woodbrook Avenue, Rathnapish.

Grangeford

Margaret Morrissey wishes to erect a single storied dwelling, garage, new entrance/driveway at Moanalow, Grangeford.

Leighlinbridge

Drive Service Stations Ltd wishes to provide alterations/extension to existing retail shop at ground floor level and demolition of existing domestic garage at Coneykeare & Ballyknockan, Leighlinbridge.

Martin & Gemma Purcell wishes to provide an alteration to design of existing granted one and a half story dwelling at Lacken, Old Leighlin.

Myshall

Jonathan Stringer wishes to provide for the demolition of an existing domestic shed and the construction of a new single store at Knockdrumagh, Myshall.