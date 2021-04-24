Billy Hughes: talented musician, GAA stalwart and family man to the core

The late Bill Hughes

By Charlie Keegan

BAGENALSTOWN lost one of its most respected and popular figures with the death on Tuesday 16 March at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny of Billy Hughes, Conway Park. Billy, who celebrated his 70th birthday on 7 November last, had taken ill in the summer of 2020 and was treated at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny before being admitted to St Luke’s.

He was eldest in a family of ten children of the late Richard (Dick) Hughes, Nurney and Molly (née Hogan) from The Harrow Cross. Billy was predeceased by his brothers Noel (Bagenalstown) and Gerry (East Dulwich, London).

Billy was sacristan at St Andrew’s Parish Church, Bagenalstown for more than 30 years, a role he filled with great dignity and understanding. As parish maintenance man, he looked after the three parish churches – St Andrew’s, St Lazerian’s, Ballinkillen, and St Patrick’s, Newtown. Billy was also the caretaker at Queen of the Universe Primary School in Bagenalstown, as well as looking after maintenance of the national schools in Newtown, Garryhill and Nurney.

He was bereaved by the death of his wife on St Stephen’s Day 2016, the former Maureen Butler from Jenkinstown, Co Kilkenny. Maureen, who was aged 68, passed away following an eight-year battle with cancer. Billy and Maureen were a very united couple and her passing came as a great blow to Billy, a blow from which he never fully recovered.

Following his school days at primary and secondary level with the De La Salle Brothers in Bagenalstown, Billy went to work for Sheill’s of Market Square, where his versatility first surfaced as he undertook anything that needed doing, including serving as barman in the licensed area.

He subsequently went working as a hayshed erector for local firm Keenan Brothers, the structural steel manufacturers. In that capacity he worked in every Irish county.

Billy had a deep involvement with Erin’s Own Hurling Club, Bagenalstown. He lined out at right-corner-back for the wearers of the distinctive black and white hoops. After his playing days, Billy served in various roles, including chairman of Erin’s Own. He was a coach/mentor to the club’s under-16 and minor teams, always a man to promote the game.

Bagenalstown Gaels GAA Club, formed in 2019 in the amalgam of the local area’s Erin’s Own hurling and St Andrew’s football clubs, paid a fitting tribute to Billy in a message posted on social media. The Gaels referred to Billy’s great service to Erin’s Own, both as player and coach.

As a hurling man, Billy was a lifelong supporter of Kilkenny county teams, attending all the major games down the years involving the Cats in Croke Park, Semple Stadium, Thurles or at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny.

In cross-channel football, Billy was a keen follower of Manchester United.

Billy Hughes was known for his kind nature, always being ready to help anyone in need.

In latter years, Billy travelled with wife Maureen on a number of sun holidays in Spain, while also visiting Rome accompanied by Maureen’s brother Larry Butler and sister-in-law Anne, Ballygrafton, Ballyfoyle, Co Kilkenny.

He was waked in Somers’ Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Thursday 18 March, where prayers were led by Fr Declan Foley, PP, Bagenalstown. His remains were removed on Friday morning to St Andrew’s Church, the cortège travelling via Queen of the Universe NS, where pupils and staff came out to pay their respects, while the funeral was also joined by a guard of honour from Bagenalstown Gaels GAA Club, observing Covid-19 regulations.

In a eulogy to his dad, son Richard expressed the family’s gratitude for the messages of condolence. “The support has been unbelievable and just goes to show how highly regarded Billy was held in Bagenalstown and the wider community and how many people knew him and how many lives he touched over the years.”

Richard spoke of his father’s working life at Sheill’s and Keenan’s of Kilcarrig Street. Then there was his time travelling and playing as a guitarist with the locally-based Imperial Showband.

Referencing his dad’s sporting life, Richard spoke of Billy as a right-corner-back for the Erin’s Own hurlers and for his subsequent role as a mentor. He recalled: “We were regularly loaded into the back of the Renault 4 van and ferried to Rathanna or St Mullins or some venue for a hurling match. A lot of our time as youngsters was spent in McGrath Park, where Daddy was either training teams or playing matches himself.

“He had great success with the Muinebheag under-16 and Erin’s Own minor hurling teams in the 1990s, but got embarrassed when praised for these achievements as he was not one for the limelight. He said it was the boys on the field who won matches, he only picked the team.

“Years later, one of the lads told me that Billy was the best trainer he ever had – that made me so proud.”

On the McGrath Park Committee he worked tirelessly to improve facilities at the venue, alongside his great friend Paddy Gardiner.

As sacristan in St Andrew’s Church for more than 30 years and for his work as caretaker in Queen of the Universe NS, he was highly regarded by all his colleagues and he considered them all to be his friends.

Richard’s tribute continued: “He was such a hard worker; one of us (children) detailed for jobs – we won’t mind if we never see Nurney school again, or buckets of floor wax, or blackboard paint.”

The Hughes family thought Billy would continue to be the centrepiece of their lives for many years to come. But it was not to be. “He was our go-to guy. Whatever we needed, it was ‘ring Daddy – he will know; he can fix it; Billy knows someone who can fix it; Daddy had one in the shed!’

“He was a pure rogue and we enjoyed many a Sunday afternoon pint in the Red Lion pub. I will always be grateful now for those occasions. He would be under orders to be home for dinner at 2.30 but, without fail, at 2.25 we’d hear him say: ‘We’ll have this one now, and we’ll go then!’ He was very funny and possessed a great wit.

“A family man to the core, as the eldest of ten children, his brothers and sisters looked up to him and he was there for them to the last, as they were for him. They rallied around him during his illness and there are no words sufficient to thank them for this.

“He was a devoted husband of 44 years to Maureen and was devastated by her passing, so it is some small consolation that they are together again now.

“Billy was the greatest father anyone could ever ask for to myself, Joanne, Paul, Denise and Seán. We were never a huggy kind of family, but we grew up in a home full of love and respect. Family meant everything to Billy and he and Mammy meant everything to us.”

Richard spoke of his dad’s devotion to his ten grandchildren and took great enthusiasm from and pride in their sporting endeavours and achievements. He rarely missed a match or a school concert or play if any of the grandchildren were involved. He commented: “They will have great memories forever of their Grandad Billy.”

Richard concluded: “Dad was so many things to so many people – a great son, a loving brother, a devoted husband and father, a proud grandfather, an obliging neighbour and a fine, unwavering friend.

“We are heartbroken, we will miss him.”

Fr Foley was chief celebrant of Billy’s funeral Mass, assisted by Fr Declan Thompson, PP, Daingean and former CC Bagenalstown, Fr Jimmy Kelly, PP, Paulstown-Goresbridge, and Fr Peter Medves, CC, Bagenalstown.

Following Mass, Billy was laid to rest with his wife Maureen, with Fathers Foley and Kelly sharing the final prayers at the graveside.

Billy is survived by his children Joanne Kelly (St Lazerian’s Terrace, Leighlinbridge), Richard (Fr Cummins Park, Bagenalstown), Paul (Ferrybank, Waterford) and Denise Jenkinson (Ballywilliamroe, Bagenalstown), by his brothers John (Conway Park, Bagenalstown), Nicholas (Conway Park), Pat (Castle Avenue, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny) and Oliver (Kilcoole, Co Wicklow), sisters Anne Gardiner (Eastwood, Bagenalstown), Jane Doyle (Pairc Mhuire, Bagenalstown) and Mary Hughes (Pairc Mhuire), by sons-in-law Billy and Luke, daughters-in-law Denise and Dorothy, his ten grandchildren Lauren, Luke, Richard, Harry, Ruth, Darragh, Chloe, Aoibhe, Ollie and Stella.

Billy is also survived by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours, his GAA colleagues and circle of friends.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Billy Hughes was celebrated on Saturday 17 April in St Andrew’s Church.