Bunclody goes all-American with drive-in movie show

By Elizabeth Lee

FASTEN your seatbelt, grab the family and get ready to be entertained!

If you’ve always wondered what it’s like to go to an American-style drive-in movie, now’s your chance. Bunclody football club is about to be transformed when it doubles up into a giant cinema on Saturday 1 May.

Expect a massive cinema screen, the smell of buttery popcorn and very definitely an air of excitement as kids, young people and adults alike get a chance to enjoy something outdoors that doesn’t involve walking the dog.

The double bill starts at 6pm, when family favourite ***The Greatest Showman*** is screened.

The film centres around the story of the American entertainer Phineas Taylor Barnum, who develops peculiar, extraordinary, never-seen-before live acts on the circus stage. The freak show soon turns into a love story as actor Hugh Jackman plays Burnum in an remarkable role.

The next film on the bill at 9pm is the classic ***10 things I hate about you*** about the dating rules of teenage wildlife. It’s not a simple boy-meets-girl story, though, as the trials and tribulations of being an adolescent play out against of backdrop of peer pressure.

Tickets for the films must be ordered and prepaid, while popcorn, nachos and pick ‘n’ mix sweets can also be ordered from the Classic drive-in cinema website. One ticket covers everyone in your car, with tickets costing from €27.50 plus booking fees. Go to www.classicdriveincinema.ie