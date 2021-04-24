‘Carlow is like the crying baby baby and we’re getting nothing’

By Suzanne Pender

“CARLOW Town is like the crying baby and we’re getting nothing,” lamented cllr Arthur McDonald.

Cllr McDonald told last week’s online meeting of Carlow County Council he was “terribly disappointed” that from a pot of €2.4m set aside for the county under the Active Travel funding, Bagenalstown was allocated just €50,000. A total of €50,000 was allocated to a project called Muinebheag Railway Crossings Study under the Active Travel funding stream.

“You are taking your life crossing those bridges and I’m looking at them like that since I was a child going to school 60 years ago,” said cllr McDonald.

“We have loads of children going to school in Bagenalstown, too, and lots of people out walking, so I’m very disappointed that Bagenalstown gets just €50,000,” he added.

An angry cllr McDonald proceeded to list off all the areas in Bagenalstown that would benefit from funding under the scheme, including Station Road, which experiences a problem with cars parking in the area, and a walk at Dunleckney.

“I’m not happy with the way the money is spent and there seems to be no interest in our area, an area that is the biggest geographical area in the county,” he said.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman accepted that Carlow town had “done well out of this round”, but reiterated that each application has to clearly demonstrate where a model shift from cars to walking or cycling would occur.

Cllr Andy Gladney stated that while “€50,000 was great to get” and he’d like to see the bridges made safer, he supported cllr McDonald’s argument.

“You would wonder, when we’re only getting a pittance compared to the other areas of the county … and that can be frustrating,” said cllr Gladney.