GO FISHING WEEK WILL GET PEOPLE IN CARLOW ‘HOOKED’ ON FISHING

By Elizabeth Lee

INLAND Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has announced the line-up of virtual events for Go Fishing Week 2021. IFI invites people in Carlow and nationwide to participate in the free online events. The week is a national celebration of fishing and this year is being held online with a programme of virtual events, competitions and social media content. The programme of events will spread awareness of a series of themes over the week, including sustainability, protecting habitats and wellbeing benefits. All events are free to attend and partake in and will be accessible for all to join in online. The virtual ‘Lunch & Learn’ webinar details are as follows:

● Sunday 25 April: Dr William Roche from the Irish Specimen Fish Committee (IFSC) will give a talk on ‘Irish Specimen Fish- what’s the story’

● Monday 26 April: Bernard Cahill, Education and Sport Development Executive at Irish Water Safety (IWS) will give a talk on “Water Safety for Anglers”. To sign up to this free webinar click here

● Tuesday 27 April: Evelyn Cusack, head of forecasting at Met Éireann will talk about ‘How the weather on our inland lakes is forecast and the importance of knowing the weather for angling safety’

● Wednesday 28 April: Brian Coghlan, research officer at Inland Fisheries Ireland will give a talk on ‘Barriers to fish migration’. Catherine Hayes, Inland Fisheries Ireland, will give the talk ‘Something fish programme – a lesson for teachers!’

● Thursday 29 April: Dr Tara Gallagher and Nicola O’Gorman from research and development at Inland Fisheries Ireland will speak about ‘Ireland’s Rare Fish’

● Friday 30 April: Dr Ciaran Byrne, Inland Fisheries Ireland, will give a talk on ‘Climate change impacts on our inland fisheries’

● Saturday 1 May: Ken Whelan, research director at the Atlantic Salmon Trust, will give a talk on ‘The Amazing life of Atlantic salmon at sea’.

Along with the webinars there will be a range of podcasts, including one on the ‘Wildlife of the Garavogue River’, ‘How to …’ videos, blogs, competitions and lots more on Inland Fisheries Ireland social media pages. Find them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/inlandfisheriesireland; on Twitter at https://twitter.com/InlandFisherIE. Use the hashtag #GoFishingWeek2021 when posting about events and competitions associated with Go Fishing Week.

As part of the event, Inland Fisheries Ireland will be running My Favourite Fishing Place photo competition. The competition is a chance to share a place where you love to fish and to let us know about some of the fishing adventures you have gone on.

To learn more about what is happening and how you can get involved, visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/gofishingweek.