More sunny weekend weather ahead as temperatures hit 20 degrees

Saturday, April 24, 2021

Temperatures hit 20 degrees in some parts of Ireland on Saturday with more dry and sunny weather predicted.

The west coast and the midlands have enjoyed summer-like conditions. Temperatures reached 20 degrees in Belmullet and Newport, Co Mayo as well as Mt Dillon, Co Roscommon.

There is a clear east-west divide in the weather, with temperatures in the east five degrees cooler due to onshore winds.

It will be cold on Saturday night under clear skies with a touch of frost in places.

Sunday will be another dry day with mostly sunny skies once again. The sunshine will turn a little hazy at times in places.

Temperatures will generally range from 14 to 18 degrees, highest again in the west and southwest.

Monday is likely to see the last of the warm and dry weather. A transition to cooler, showery weather is expected from Tuesday as winds turn northerly.

Temperatures on Monday will still be a respectable 16 degrees in places, but will fall to average values on Tuesday and the rest of the week.

An Garda Síochána has advised people to plan their weekend to take account of the new limitations on non-essential travel.

“With good weather forecast this weekend, gardaí are asking everyone to continue acting responsibly and to stay safe from Covid,” they tweeted.

