Old sugar factory site could be a major tourist attraction

By Joe Barrett

COUNCILLORS from the Carlow and Laois sides of Graiguecullen agreed that the old sugar factory in Carlow would be an ideal site to develop a tourist attraction for both counties. The matter was raised at the annual get-together of councillors from Carlow and Graiguecullen municipal districts.

Laois cllr Aisling Moran said there was an opportunity for both districts to attract visitors to the area if the Barrow Blueway was extended across Laois to St Mullins.

Carlow cllr John Cashin said: “There’s a bit of a misconception out there that Carlow rejected the blueway. An Bord Pleanála (ABP) rejected it.”

Laois cllr Pádraig Fleming said: “There’s a perception that Carlow doesn’t want it. There’s great potential down the road to attract people with it. Can Carlow go at it again?”

Carlow County Council director of services Michael Rainey said that any proposed development of the old Greencore/sugar factory site would need to be a joint venture by both local authorities. He said that it was still Carlow’s intention to proceed with plans to develop the blueway, which will be discussed with Waterways Ireland in an attempt to progress the issue.

Carlow cllr Ken Murnane said: “I can assure the Laois councillors that there’s a lot of support in Carlow for the blueway.”

“Would it be possible that we set up a sub-committee with Laois and Carlow councillors to talk about the blueway and Greencore site?” asked cllr Moran.

Carlow cllr Adrienne Wallace said: “There’s still a lot of opposition to the blueway from environmentalists. I don’t think we should run away with ourselves thinking that the blueway is back on track. It’s not a done deal yet.”

Cllr Moran said: “I’m all for the environment, but we have to move with the times. There’s huge benefits from the blueway, such as bike shops, restaurants, fishing and so forth.”

Cllr Murnane said: “We have an anti-blueway stream out there that’s not as big as people believe.”

Cllr Fleming said: “By the time you get a plan in place, it’ll be a long, long way away.”

Carlow cllr Andrea Dalton suggested that work could be started on a blueway that wouldn’t damage the river and that “the blueway doesn’t have to be a hard surface”.

Cllr Wallace said that sections of the blueway were special areas of conservation and that “large parts are inaccessible to a lot of people”.

No decision was taken at the end of the debate on whether or not to form a sub-committee to look at both the blueway and the sugar factory site, but councillors agreed to raise the matter at future meetings.