Our flawed vaccine programme is getting there

By Michael Godfrey

I KNOW there is very little to talk about these days, what with the majority of us having no place to go or people to see, but I’m getting sick of people latching on to every nuance during this vaccination programme and examining it to the nth degree.

Yes, there have been problems with the roll-out; yes, there have been people who have not played by the rules and got it out of turn; and yes, we are all impatient to get the jab so that we, too, can get back to some sort of ‘normality’.

But come on: to start objecting, as the leader of the Labour Party did, to a suggestion that the health authorities ‘examine’ the possibility of moving the twenty- and thirtysomethings up the queue is laughable. If he didn’t examine the possible gains for doing that, he would be criticised as well. While I could find fault with what he is doing, show me someone who gets it spot on all of the time. It is easy to criticise from the sidelines, but it is another matter entirely to get stuck in and try to solve a problem.

It is great that the people of Israel appear to be getting their lives back to some kind of normal. As of yesterday (Monday), they no longer have to wear masks outdoors as the number of virus infections has hit the floor.

The authorities there instigated a very aggressive vaccination programme, and now more than half their population of nine million have received it, hence the significant reduction in infections and as a consequence the easing of restrictions on everyday life. That said, people will still be required to wear face masks indoors, so despite their world-beating vaccination programme, they accept there is still some way to go before they are totally out of the woods, if ever.

On the other hand, the worldwide death toll from Covid-19 now stands at more than three million people and in Brazil there are reports of the authorities digging up graves to make room for more burials.

India, too, and closer to home, France, have also suffered setbacks in their fight against the virus. And it is generally accepted that unless third world countries are given the vaccine free of charge, vaccinations in the rest of the world may be useless if the virus is given time to mutate.

Despite the fact that 190 countries across the globe have some sort of vaccination programme in progress, Covid deaths are on the rise again, running at around 12,000 a day, with new cases up at around 700,000 a day. The daily death rate in Brazil alone is around 3,000, accounting for a quarter of all worldwide fatalities from the disease, according to the World Health Organisation, which has compared the situation there to a raging inferno, while it has also described the global vaccination supply situation as ‘precarious’.

About 87% of the 700 million doses dispensed globally have been given to ‘rich’ countries, where one in four people have received it to date. In poorer countries, that figure drops to one in more than 500, so anyone who can add will know that no matter what mistakes have been made in Ireland, we can count our blessings that firstly we can get our hands on the vaccine and secondly we have the infrastructure, flawed though it may be, to administer it.

Those who don’t like that should live somewhere else.