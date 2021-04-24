Purr-fect notes will hit the perfect pitch

Young musicians from Carlow College of Music are pictured on Zoom with their favourite pets

By Elizabeth Lee

MIXING music and pets? Why not? Pets have been so important in this pandemic year as the talented musicians in The Staves orchestra know very well!

The Staves is a youth orchestra that was formed in Carlow College of Music by its director Majella Swan. The youngsters now under the musical direction of Delphine Picovici, who has been teaching them with the same commitment as ever, pandemic or no pandemic!

In recent weeks, eight of the young musicians have been rehearsing and preparing for a virtual musical event called the Carnival Orchestras that will take place on Sunday 9 May on Zoom.

The young Carlow musicians featuring in the show are Naomi and Liliane Picovici, Ed Scully, Anna and Eva Blazevic, Zena Deyassa, Emma Harmon and Ian Mc Cann.

The Carlow contingent will join more than 150 children aged seven to 12 from nine orchestras scattered across the country. They’ll play together-from-home in a music programme, accompanying prepared tracks on Zoom. Their programme includes a piece called The Covid Saga, arrangements of pieces by Haydn and Beethoven, a traditional Irish folk tune orchestrated and a musical story of a girl and a tiger in the pandemic.

Children from the different orchestras will introduce elements in the programme and will exchange jokes with Smiler the Clown, a light-hearted MC guiding events as they unfold. Many children submitted pet photographs and artwork to be shared during the evening in a video backed with music. A highlight of the programme will be the introduction of one lucky pet from each orchestra to the audience, including Ian from Carlow and his hen!

During the programme, Smiler will send shout-outs and virtual hugs on behalf of some children to relatives and friends whom they have not seen for many months and who will Zoom in from their homes in Ireland, Europe and several continents to applaud and encourage the children, their teachers and parents with enthusiastic jazzy hands!

“Some children have found it difficult to keep going with their music during the pandemic, but they persevered and worked hard in preparation for this event, against all the negatives of Covid-19. The orchestras have made new connections which, hopefully, can be maintained in the future in real time. It’s a moment to savour along with the children, who are the musical future of our country,” said Majella.