Spacious detached bungalow on the Ballickmoyler Road

By Suzanne Pender

KEHOE Auctioneers are delighted to bring this spacious detached bungalow on its own grounds at Ballickmoyler Road, Graiguecullen.

Situated on a half-acre site, the property is in a very convenient urban location in Graiguecullen, within walking distance of local shops, St Fiacc’s NS, the town park and the town centre.

The bungalow does need refurbishment and repairs, but the site is secluded and secure with no houses at the rear or at the front.

This is a really special property, which presents a great opportunity to remake into a lovely home for any family. Accommodation consists of sitting room, bright kitchen with solid fuel stove, three bedrooms and main bathroom. There is also a large detached garage.

See www.kehoe.ie for details or phone Kehoe Auctioneers on 059 9131678 to register your interest in viewing.