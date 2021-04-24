War of words over work at beauty spot in St Mullins

By Suzanne Pender

ACCUSATIONS that a council leaseholder “seems to think he is above the rules” by damaging a protected place of historical significance have been utterly refuted this week by the leaseholder.

Cllr Andy Gladney expressed concern about work being carried out at Odlum’s Mill in St Mullins, a protected property owned for over two decades by Carlow County Council. The derelict property is located alongside The Quay at St Mullins and includes the former Odlum’s Mill and nearby Woodville House, previously occupied by the Odlum family.

“He seems to have taken this into his own hands and is doing a lot of environmental damage, removing stuff,” alleged cllr Gladney at this week’s online meeting of Carlow County Council.

“There’s lot of concern locally about this; he has no authority to go into local authority property and damage it. It’s not good enough; he seems to think he is above the rules.

“St Mullins is a beautiful place and a protected place – you can’t go in there and do what you like,” he added.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella agreed that this is a “highly protected area” and that no-one is allowed touch “one spoonful of soil”.

“This man seems to think he can do what he likes,” added cllr Kinsella.

Martin O’Brien is the owner of the very-popular Mullicháin Café, located beside Odlum’s Mill, in a property he has leased from Carlow County Council since 1999. Mr O’Brien confirmed that in recent days he had received a legal letter from the council requesting him to desist from carrying out work on the Odlum’s Mill site, but utterly refuted any suggestion that he had removed trees from there.

“Whoever is stirring this I don’t know, but I can tell you 100% no trees were cut down by anyone,” stated Mr O’Brien, who confirmed he will not be carrying out any work on the site.

“The site at the moment is dangerous, but the council has done absolutely zilch since they bought it in 1999. I would love to see the chief executive or any council official come down here and actually take a look at what’s going on, or I’d be absolutely delighted to sit down with them and discuss a future plan for it,” stated Mr O’Brien.

Mr O’Brien told The Nationalist that in early February, a tree dangerously fell on the edge of the property and he informed the council. The council sent a tree surgeon to carry out work in the area and Mr O’Brien says that while some work was done, it is not yet completed.

Mr O’Brien stated that the edge of the Odlum’s site is used as a walkway by the public and that he, along with other members of the community, “clean up the area” because the council was “taking no responsibility for it”. He stated that they had cut back “brush, scrub and briars”.

“I can tell you absolutely no trees were cut down,” insisted Mr O’Brien.

Mr O’Brien has been to the fore in his views on promoting St Mullins and was an avid supporter of the controversial blueway plan. He believes the vast majority of people in the area are supportive of developing and promoting St Mullins.