A woman of deep faith, Kathleen was a keen follower of GAA and rugby

The late Kathleen Murphy

By Suzanne Pender

THE people of Fenagh, Co Carlow were greatly saddened to learn of the death at her home on Wednesday 10 March of Kathleen Murphy, Ashgrove, Fenagh. Kathleen’s passing followed a short illness after a diagnosis of cancer. She was treated in University Hospital, Waterford before coming home to spend her final weeks in the presence of her loving family.

The former Kathleen Brooks was born in Fenagh on 6 January 1956 to Val and Nancy (née Hickey) Brooks and, following her school days, she went to work in the Beresford Estate outside Fenagh village. She met Paddy (The Salt) Murphy from Tinryland at a dance in Old Leighlin and the couple married in St Patrick’s Church, Newtown on 23 August 1972. They were a very happy, united couple, with Paddy commenting that they never had a serious argument in more than 48 years of marriage.

She was an excellent cook and was noted for the quality of her home-made brown and currant bread. Kathleen loved her paintbrush, where she could, in her own words “keep herself to herself”. Kathleen also enjoyed her sun holidays.

She loved sport on the television and radio. Kathleen supported Kerry and Kilkenny in GAA, while also cheering on Leinster and Ireland in rugby. She was a great admirer of Rob Kearney and local GAA star Seán Murphy, who was a frequent visitor to Kathleen’s home.

Kathleen received get-well wishes from Rob Kearney and Davy Fitzgerald before her passing. It was a great joy for Kathleen to see Davy Fitz win ***Ireland’s Fittest Family*** this year.

There is a strong GAA connection with Kathleen’s family as her son Patrick is a well-known GAA referee.

Husband Paddy said it had been a great source of consolation to Kathleen that she was able to see her children and grandchildren in her final weeks at home. It also provided consolation to the family that Kathleen maintained her great sense of humour to the end.

A woman of deep faith, Kathleen kept a statue of the Blessed Virgin at her bedside.

She was waked at home before removal on Saturday 13 March to St Patrick’s Church, Newtown, where Kathleen worshipped all her life. Fr Declan Foley, PP, Bagenalstown celebrated Kathleen’s funeral Mass, with family members contributing to the ceremony, which included a reading by Kathleen’s niece Emma Brooks. Her grandson Colin Bolger paid a fitting tribute at the end of Mass to a greatly-loved wife, mother, grandmother, neighbour and friend.

Colin spoke of his granny’s devotion to her husband, children and grandchildren, her liking for a nice cup of tea in her own home. He added: “She had the ability to light up a room and you could be guaranteed of a cup of tea (scald) and the craic.”

Kathleen is mourned by husband Paddy, children Deirdre Whelan (Ballyhide), Sandra Sheehan (Bestfield), Patrick (Fenagh), Thelma Murphy (Fenagh), Derek (Fenagh), Valerie Murphy (Enniscorthy) and Ciara Murphy (Fenagh), by her brothers Billy (Fenagh), Pat (Graignamanagh), Val (Rutland), sisters Ann Murphy (Fenagh), Mary Corcoran (Ballybrommell), Jacinta Kavanagh (Askamore) and Fiona Byrne (Ballywilliamroe). She is mourned by her cherished grandchildren Kellie, Colin, Shannen, Aoife, Holly, Ava, Annie, Sinéad, Katie, Sophie, Jake, Mollie, Cian and Paddy. Also by partners John Whelan, Ed Sheehan, Eamon O’Brien, Jonathan Curran, Nicola Wall-Murphy, Kellie Dalton and Chrissie Murphy.

She is also survived by her aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and her wide circle of friends.

May Kathleen’s gentle soul rest in peace.