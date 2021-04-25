Beautiful detached residence

By Suzanne Pender

DNG McCormack Properties are delighted to present this beautiful four-bed detached family home at 51 Kylemore Hill, Rathoe, Carlow to the market.

Built in 2005, number 51 delivers three generous bedrooms with a fourth presented as a playroom, extensive living space, fully-fitted modern shaker-style kitchen and beautifully finished modern sanitary ware.

A tarmacked drive leads to the house with 360° access to the rear large private, low-maintenance garden.

Rathoe village is conveniently located to access the N80/N9 and boasts a primary school, church and village store/post office. With beautiful views and convenient access, it presents as an idyllic location. Daft virtual tour coming soon.

BER, C2. Asking price, €299,000.