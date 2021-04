Michael Doyle

Tinnacouse, Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny

Sorely missed by his wife Ann, children Michael,Karen John and James, sisters Maura and Catherine, grandchildren, brothers – in – law Paddy and Jimmy, son – in – law Eamon, daughters -in law Roseanna, Ursula and Dolores, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

A private family funeral took place on Saturday in Skeoghvosteen Church, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.