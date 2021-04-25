Dublin Zoo preparing for Monday reopening

James Cox

With restrictions easing on Monday, allowing increased outdoor activity and small gatherings, Dublin Zoo is preparing to open its doors.

Tickets have to be pre-booked and the website crashed yesterday amid public anticipation of the big reopening.

So what’s different?

Visitors will travel through Dublin Zoo by following an outdoor, one-way walking route which reinforces strict social distancing. Entry will be through the Annual Pass entrance.

Internal animal houses and playgrounds will be closed to the public until further notice.

Dublin Zoo said: “Whilst the animal’s routines have not changed much in the last few months, thanks to the hard work of the team, they have certainly noticed that there have been fewer people around and the return of the public will provide positive stimulation.”