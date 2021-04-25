Homelessness leaflet sparks lively debate at meeting

By Suzanne Pender

A LEAFLET distributed to local homes claiming Carlow had experienced a “huge spike” in evictions and homelessness has been labelled as “scaremongering”. Fianna Fáil cllrs John McDonald and Ken Murnane challenged the contents of an information leaflet that was recently distributed locally, relating to housing, homelessness and evictions in Carlow.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace described their attempt to discredit the leaflet as “ridiculous” and an attempt by Fianna Fáil to “gloss over” the housing crisis.

The matter emerged at last week’s online meeting of Carlow County Council, when cllr McDonald raised the issue of a recently-distributed leaflet, labelling its contents on homelessness and Co Carlow housing lists as “scaremongering” and “inaccurate”.

“I had a very distraught woman on the phone to me who had seen this leaflet and was very concerned about the future of her daughter, who is on the housing list,” said cllr McDonald.

He added that the housing department at Carlow County Council had “worked very hard” to tackle the issue and that inaccurate figures belied all that hard work. “How was the leaflet even distributed in a Level 5 lockdown?” asked cllr McDonald.

Cllr Murnane called on director of housing Michael Brennan to provide the figures for homelessness and evictions in Carlow during 2020. “Where’s this huge spike in evictions in Carlow? From January 2020 to December 2020, where did this big spike in evictions happen because we need to put this to bed,” cllr Murnane demanded.

Mr Brennan confirmed that at the start of 2020, a total of 28 individuals presented to Carlow County Council for emergency accommodation and at the end of the year “24 people presented as homeless”.

“Obviously we’d prefer if no-one was homeless, but we like to work with people and provide other pathways for them. It’s all about prevention and finding new pathways for these individuals,” said Mr Brennan.

Cllr Wallace insisted that when the eviction ban was lifted “around August”, Carlow did experience a rise in homelessness, claiming the figure rose from 20 to 50 during this period. “This is a ridiculous attempt by Fianna Fáil to gloss over this issue,” cllr Wallace insisted.

Cllr Murnane, however, did not let the matter lie.

“Putting it out in the public domain that homelessness in Carlow is out of control is an absolute myth … it’s absolute scaremongering,” said cllr Murnane.

“Okay, Ken, keep your head in the sand,” quipped cllr Wallace.