Housing in Laois/Carlow border proves to be bone of contention

By Joe Barrett

HOUSING proved to be a bone of contention at last Wednesday’s joint meeting of the Graiguecullen-Portarlington and Carlow municipal districts. The annual get-together, which was held online, was chaired by Carlow County Council senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy.

Michael Brennan, Carlow County Council director of housing, informed the meeting that 77 houses are under construction or completed at Ballickmoyler in Laois. He said that 20 of these homes have been allocated to tenants from Laois and the remainder will be housed from Carlow council’s waiting list. He said that Carlow has no land left in Graiguecullen, while Laois County Council has.

Carlow cllr John Cashin asked: “Has Laois any land they are not going to use and could offload on the Laois side of Graiguecullen to shorten our house waiting list?”

Joe Delaney, director of housing at Laois County Council, said that 75 people on their waiting list are looking to be housed in the Graiguecullen area.

Laois cllr Pádraig Fleming wanted to know how many people from Carlow were on the housing waiting list and how many were looking to be housed in the Graiguecullen area. He also asked how Carlow operates its housing lists, whether people apply to be housed in Graiguecullen or in Carlow/Graiguecullen.

Mr Brophy said: “Years ago, there were three housing lists for the Graiguecullen area: one from Carlow, one from Laois and one from Carlow Town Council.” He said there was now scope to have two.

Carlow housing officer Josephine Kavanagh said that Carlow council would look at changing the housing options on the waiting list from Graiguecullen to Graiguecullen/Carlow.

Replying to cllr Fleming, Mr Brennan said there are currently 234 on the Carlow housing waiting list, 86 of whom have expressed a preference for living in the Graiguecullen area.

Cllr Fleming said that 18 of the 20 people who have been accommodated in the new houses in Ballickmoyler were Laois natives.

Carlow cllr Ken Murnane said: “I’m led to believe that there are huge objections from Laois councillors regarding the housing development on the Ballickmoyler Road. There’s a lot of people in Carlow who want to live in Graiguecullen.”

“We need to house people from Laois first in Graiguecullen,” said Laois cllr Aisling Moran.

She added: “Firstly, can I say that I have no problem housing people in Graiguecullen who are from Carlow, but we in Laois have over 70 people on our list from the Graiguecullen area. They need to be housed first and foremost.”

Carlow cllr Andrea Dalton said: “Some people living in Carlow are on the Laois housing list.”

Cllr Fleming said: “We all want to house people, but we want fairness. There are up to 70 people from Laois on Laois County Council’s Graiguecullen housing list.” He said that there was a site at Fruithill Manor owned by an American corporate fund that would be ideal for house development.

In relation to the Fruithill Manor site, Carlow cllr Adrienne Wallace said: “Could we join our resources?”

Cllr Cashin said: “No-one is saying that Carlow is trying to come into Laois and steal land in Graiguecullen. There’s not too many people in Graiguecullen who class themselves as being from Carlow anyway. Once they come over the bridge, they class themselves as being from Laois.”

Cllr Murnane said: “There’s a spin being put on this by Laois councillors that Carlow County Council is housing Carlow people in Laois. Graiguecullen people will get the bulk of the remaining houses at Ballickmoyler Road. Most people in Graiguecullen know that when they cross that bridge they are in Laois.”

Cllr Cashin asked: “Can we work together to build more social and affordable housing? There’s a lot of land on the Laois side of Graiguecullen.”