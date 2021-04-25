IT Carlow Branch of TUI accepts Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

By Elizabeth Lee

The progress in getting IT Carlow and Waterford IT to merge and create a technical university for the south east, (TUSEI), hit a stumbling block in recent days when members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland in the Waterford college rejected a key policy.

Following the agreement of a revised Memorandum of Understanding between the IT Carlow and Waterford IT TUI branches (representing academic members of staff of both institutes) and the management, both branches held a ballot of their members on the acceptance of the revised MoU.

The MoU was accepted by the IT Carlow branch with a 90% Yes vote but it was rejected by their Waterford counterparts with a 56% No vote.

The MoU must be accepted by both branches so as this has not happened, the MoU is rejected.

The acceptance of the revised document for a Memorandum of Understanding by the IT Carlow branch comes after 22 months of positive and constructive engagement between the branch and senior management in the college.

In a statement, the TUI members in IT Carlow said they were “disappointed that the revised MoU document has not been accepted by both branches”. The branch also said that it “reaffirms its commitment to the TUSEI project and to the merger of both Institutes as equal partners in a new Technological University of the South East of Ireland.

The voting results were as follows:

IT Carlow branch:

Ballots received = 79

Valid Ballots = 79

Yes = 71

No = 8

Waterford IT branch

Ballots received = 110

Valid Ballots = 107

Yes = 47

No = 60