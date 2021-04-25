Jim loved restoring vintage machinery, rearing greyhounds and playing cards

By Charlie Keegan

JIM Coogan, Ballywilliamroe, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow, whose death occurred in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Friday 26 March, was an industrious man throughout his life, at one stage being employed on the assembly line at the prestigious Rolls-Royce factory in Birmingham in the English midlands.

Born on 6 May 1934, Jim was son of Edward (Ned) and Anastasia (née O’Hara) Coogan. He attended the local De La Salle Brothers School before going, at an early age, to work for a local farming family, Burgess’s of Carrigbeg.

He subsequently served as a member of the local centre of An Foras Cosanta Áitiúil (FCA) from 1952 to 1964. He gained employment with Irwin’s, a heavy plant machinery concern in the Bagenalstown area. Jim later went to work for Ballyellen Lime Works outside Goresbridge, working beside his brother Thomas and afterwards he spread lime for farmers on a contract basis.

He had an inventive mind and, as a hobby, restored vintage tractors and machinery. For many years he was a loyal patron of the annual Fenagh Steam Rally. Jim also manufactured products from rubber for use by local industries. Jim continued to be active at his various interests up to a matter of days before his death.

Jim married the former Rosaleen (Rose) O’Reilly from Lower Rossmore, Carlow. The couple wed on 28 August 1963 in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. They had three children – Etna, Eamonn and Rose – but Jim was widowed when wife Rose passed away in February 1968, having been diagnosed with cancer. She was aged 30.

Jim enjoyed a game of cards, playing poker or 30s and was considered to be a shrewd card player. He also reared and trained greyhounds for much of his life, an interest that he inherited from his father Ned.

Although he was something of a ‘home bird’, Jim did make one notable visit to Australia in 2003 to visit his cousins Down Under. His sister, Sr Alma, a member of the Sisters of Mercy, accompanied Jim on that trip, which lasted for more than a month.

Jim Coogan was a man of faith, the spiritual aspect of his life being referred to by Fr Declan Foley, PP, Bagenalstown during his funeral Mass in St Andrew’s Parish Church on Sunday 28 March. Jim was waked at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Saturday 27 March, where Fr Foley led prayers. He returned home on Saturday evening and made his final journey from Ballywilliamroe on Sunday morning.

Readings at his funeral Mass were by Tanya Coogan (granddaughter) and Jarlath Rea (nephew), while Martina Tinclair (niece) read the Prayers of the Faithful. The singing of hymns at Mass was by Siobhán O’Toole, Newtown, and Shane Gallagher, Rathduff.

Following Mass, Jim was laid to rest with wife Rose in the local Cemetery of the Assumption, with Fr Declan reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Jim is survived by his children Etna Curran (Co Wexford), Eamonn (Ballycormack, Bagenalstown) and Rose Dooley (Ballywilliamroe), by his sisters Mary Ryan (Corries Cross, Bagenalstown), Sr Alma (St Non’s Retreat, St David’s, West Wales), Kathleen Tinclair (Portarlington, Co Offaly), Eilish Dunne (Rathcoole, Mallow, Co Cork), Helen Rea (Newtown, Bagenalstown) and Theresa Doherty (Carrigeen, Baltinglass), grandchildren Tanya, Arron and AJ, daughter-in-law Evelyn, sons-in-law Seán and Hugh, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Jim was predeceased by his brother Thomas (Tom) (Kilree, Bagenalstown) and sister Anne Murphy (Kilfane, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny).

The Month’s Mind Mass for Jim Coogan will be conveyed by webcam from St Andrew’s Parish Church this Saturday, 24 April, at 6pm.