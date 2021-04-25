Leighlinbridge designer has B!G ideas about creative teaching

By Elizabeth Lee

A NEW transition year programme called the B!G Idea, aimed at teaching creative thinking to students, has seen teens across Ireland applying innovation to five of the country’s major social issues, from the housing crisis to future pandemics.

So far this year, the programme has been rolled out to eight schools, including Presentation De La Salle, Bagenalstown, Borris Vocational School and St Leo’s College.

John Cullinane, deputy principal of Carlow’s Presentation De La Salle College in Bagnelstown, which is one of the participating schools, said greater levels of creativity and innovation are needed now more than ever.

“The world that we live in today requires greater levels of creativity and innovation than at any time in our history. As evidenced by the design briefs for the 2021 B!G Idea programme, we live in an increasingly complex world experiencing unprecedented challenges that require creativity, innovation, collaboration and determination to manage and overcome,” he said.

It has attracted the support of Carlow innovators such as MSD, UX Design Institute, Netwatch, Blacknight, Applegreen, Portwest, Creative Ireland and many more, while Carlow mentors include Emma Geoghegan, architect and lecturer at Dublin School of Architecture, and Anne Kelly, MD at AK Designs.

The B!G Idea is the brainchild of Carlow-based social entrepreneur and industrial design expert Kim Mackenzie-Doyle.

She decided to use her two decades of experience in the creative industry to build the transition year programme over the last 18 months, along with a team of award-winning creatives. A product designer from Leighlinbridge in Carlow, she is the former president and a current director of the Institute of Designers in Ireland, a member of the National Design Forum and the Expert Group For Future Needs Skills.

The B!G Idea wants to bridge the gap between education and industry and to connect top innovators with students for tangible and long-lasting impacts.

“Creativity can be taught,” said Kim. “Ireland has the most progressive innovators with creative mindsets on the world stage, but we are not educating for creative or innovative thinking, or problem solving. We know that by 2025, creativity is one of the top skills that our world will need,” she said.

She said The B!G Idea students were learning skills they will use in the workforce as the next generation of innovators.

“We equip students with the creative mindset to tackle the biggest problems they will face and support them to respond to a range of innovative programme briefs.”

A total of 62 project proposals focusing on the housing crisis, fighting pandemics, the ageing population, combating racism and managing teens’ health and wellbeing will soon be pitched by the rural, urban and DEIS pupils from the inaugural Carlow, Clare and Limerick schools. They will be judged next month, with a winner from each of the five categories and one overall winner announced at an online awards event.

However, with plans to roll out the programme to 2,000 students next year, Kim says funding support is now needed.

“The B!G Idea is a social enterprise and not-for-profit so we would love to see sponsors jump in to help us reach more students,” said Kim. “Sponsors can click onto our support page online and strengthen the programme, whether through sponsoring one student, one class or even a school. We want to position Ireland as the most creative, innovative nation in the world by empowering a new generation of problem solvers,” she said.

Log on to thebigidea.ie to learn more about this programme and stay tuned to hear more about the winning projects next month.