Man (22) killed after cliff fall in Co Cork named locally

Olivia Kelleher

A 22-year-old student who died after falling down an inlet in coastal cliffs in Co Cork has been named locally.

Conor King, of Broadale, Maryborough, Douglas in Cork, was recovered west of Garretstown, following a rescue operation early on Sunday. The alarm was raised at 11.30pm on Saturday.

The rescue was carried out by the Valentia Coast Guard assisted by a rescue helicopter along with gardaí, area RNLI units, the Old Head of Kinsale Coast Guard unit and a specialist cave unit.

Rescuers managed to get a young man who had gone to the aid of his friend to safety. They also recovered the body of Conor who had fallen into the inlet.

Mr King, who had been camping with friends, was employed part-time in the leisure centre at Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork, where he was ‘held in high esteem’.

He was a third-year biomedical engineering student at the Munster Technological University (MTU) in Cork. He was popular among students and was viewed as an “all-rounder” academically and socially.

Dr Dan Collins, head of student affairs at MTU, extended his condolences to the family at the loss of Mr King.

“Our thoughts are with Conor’s family to whom we offer out deepest sympathy, and with his friends, as well as his classmates at MTU, and colleagues at the Department and the Faculty.

“We will continue to keep Conor’s family in our thoughts as well as the other young man currently recovering.”

Mr King was a former pupil of Cólaiste an Phiarsaigh in Glanmire and Christian Brothers College, Cork. He was known to be a good sportsman and strong swimmer. His body was transferred to Cork University Hospital where a full post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The young man who was trapped while attempting the rescue was treated for non-life threatening injuries and hypothermia.

Tragic accident

Gardaí are treating the matter as a tragic accident. A file will be prepared for the Coroners’ Court. An inquest will be held in due course.

Friends described Mr King as a popular young man who was loved by all who knew him.

The RNLI in Union Hall extended their condolences to the family of the deceased.

“Very sad news from Garrettstown beach in Co Cork this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with this young man’s family and friends,” it said.