Vaccine registration portal opens for 62-year-olds today

James Cox

62-year-olds can register for a Covid-19 vaccine on the HSE website from today.

They will get the AstraZeneca jab in a vaccination centre. Over 200,000 people have registered to get their Covid-19 vaccine so far.

The HSE have confirmed people in this age group will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine and those eligible to register can fill out their information on the HSE website, or call the helpline on 1850 24 1850 if they require assistance in completing the process, or do not have internet access.

Help to register

The website also has instructions for people helping someone else to register for the jab.

61-year-olds can register from tomorrow, followed by 60-year-olds on Tuesday.

The HSE has reminded people not to register for the vaccine before their age group is called as their identification will be checked prior to being inoculated.

Vaccination appointments are also being assigned based on age category, with the website highlighting that early registration does not mean you will get your vaccine sooner.

People registering will need to supply a mobile number, email address, their PPS number and their Eircode. Information on how to find your PPS number can be found here, while you can search for your Eircode here.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Meanwhile, the head of the HSE says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be rolled out immediately if it is given the green light.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is due to make its decision in the coming days — after considering links to very rare blood clots.

HSE director general Paul Reid says the Johnson and Johnson jab is an important one for the rollout.