Car crashes into Tullow restaurant

By Elizabeth Lee

A RESTAURANT in Tullow has been extensively damaged after a car crashed into its façade in the early hours of Monday morning. The incident happened at about 2am on Monday, when the driver of a black Volkswagen Polo crashed into the front window of the New Moon Indian restaurant in Tullow.

The driver, a local man, was still in the car when gardaí arrived at the scene. The 28-year-old man was disoriented and was visibly injured. An ambulance crew attended to the driver and brought him to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, where he was treated for a head injury. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardaí believe the car was travelling from the Dublin direction when it smashed into the restaurant on Church Street. They are appealing for witnesses and can be contacted on 059 9151222.