Covid: One death and 437 new cases

Kenneth Fox

A further death and an additional 437 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

With another death being announced there has now been 4,874 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. There has also been a total of 247,069 confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

Nphet said of the cases notified today: 220 are men and 216 are women, 76 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 29 years old

In terms of the different locations of tonight’s cases, there are 169 in Dublin, 62 in Donegal, 40 in Kildare, 29 in Meath, 21 in Galway and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

Nphet said as of 8am today, 184 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 46 are in ICU. There were 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Regarding the vaccine rollout, as of April 24th, 2021, 1,385,753 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

A total of 987,681 people have received their first dose and 398,072 people have received their second dose.

Speaking this evening, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer said: “As a country, we have now given a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 25 per cent of eligible adults.

“In order to protect the vital work of the vaccination programme in offering us all protection from COVID-19, it is important we remain vigilant and careful. Right now, we need to protect the progress we have made together.

“While we should remain cautious, we can also be cautiously optimistic. Our vaccination programme, alongside the continued commendable adherence of the vast majority of people in Ireland to the public health advice, are the key to exiting this pandemic in the coming months.”

The figures come as today brought a substantial easing of Covid-19 restrictions, with the reopening of outdoor sports facilities, zoos and other outdoor visitor attractions.

As restrictions continue to relax on a phased basis, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that “outdoor is the theme for the summer”.

This week will see a formal announcement on Thursday of what sectors are likely to reopen throughout May, June, July and beyond — here is what we know about the plan.