Death notices and funeral announcements

John Butler



Rathfarnham, Dublin / Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny

BUTLER, John, late of Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny, passed away peacefully on the 25th of April 2021, in the loving care of the staff at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital. Beloved husband of Una and loving father to Caroline, Martina, and John. Predeceased by his first wife Mary and his sister Kathleen; John will be very sadly missed by loving his wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, brothers, sister, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his nieces, nephews and all extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to government/HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place in the coming days.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society by clicking the following link: https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

John’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online on Wednesday 28 April from 12 noon by clicking the following link:

https://www.marleygrangeparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/