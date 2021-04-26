Gardaí seize €282,000 worth of drugs in Kildare

Monday, April 26, 2021

James Cox

Gardaí seized €282,000 worth of drugs during a search operation in Straffan, Co Kildare on Saturday evening.

The search was part of Operation Tara.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit, investigating the sale and supply of cocaine and diamorphine in the Dublin area, obtained search warrants for two separate premises in Straffan.

At 7.30pm, two lock-up units were searched with assistance from the Garda Dog Unit, Leixlip Drugs Unit and Detective Units at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda Stations. The search of one unit proved negative.

The second unit contained a vehicle. Upon further search of the vehicle, gardaí discovered €259,000 worth of cocaine and €23,800 worth of diamorphine.

Gardaí also seized weighing scales, mixers, a drugs press and a large amount of bagging materials. All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The vehicle has also been seized for further technical examination.

“No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing,” said a garda spokesperson.

