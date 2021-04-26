Digital Desk Staff

The State’s vaccines watchdog is “finalising” its advice on the Johnson & Johnson shot, seen as key to the Irish Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is discussing how the vaccine might be used in Ireland in light of reports linking it to rare but serious clotting events in the US.

As The Irish Times reports, a spokesman for Niac confirmed on Monday afternoon that it met over the weekend and again on Monday morning, and it is “finalising [its] recommendations to the chief medical officer”.

It is unclear if advice on the vaccine will be sent to Dr Tony Holohan on Monday or Tuesday. Once he receives it, Dr Holoan will formulate advice based on the Niac letter for Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

However, some sources indicated much of the substantive work on the advice had been completed, meaning it could be sent to the CMO later on Monday evening, or on Tuesday morning

Once the advice is approved and adopted by the Minister, the Health Service Executive is charged with putting it in place.

Clotting events

Sources within Government are hopeful that Niac will allow a broader use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine than is currently the case for the AstraZeneca shot, which was linked to similar clotting events and is based on similar vaccine technology.

Use of the AstraZeneca vaccine is restricted to those over 60, under current Niac advice. Government sources believe Niac is also examining the rules governing the use of the AstraZeneca shot, but it is unknown if there will be any changes to the use of that vaccine advised.

Some 605,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine are due in the country before the end of June.

Easy to transport, store and requiring a single dose rather than two, the vaccine was earmarked for use among vulnerable populations such as the Traveller, homeless and Roma communities in particular.

Last week, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks of blood clots as a very rare side effect. The unusual clots are extremely rare, occurring in just under one in a million recipients.

On Friday, it also reiterated the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot as well.