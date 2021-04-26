Little chance of Ballon housing project proceeding

TWENTY houses first proposed for Ballon several years ago have been “dropped” and currently look unlikely to come to fruition. A housing development involving an unnamed approved housing body had been on the radar in Ballon for a considerable time without any update.

Fianna Fáil cllr John Pender raised the issue at a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District. “It seems to have been dropped. What is the position on the provision of local authority houses in Ballon?”

Housing officer Josephine Kavanagh said there had been proposals for housing in Ballon, but “none have to come fruition yet”.

“There were people talking to the developer, but nothing has come in the form of a concrete proposal.”

Cllr Pender was surprised by this. He said that 20 houses had been planned with a named developer and it had been on the council housing list. Ms Kavanagh maintained there was no current proposal.

Myshall’s cllr Charlie Murphy said the council had “backtracked” on the houses.

Ms Kavanagh said: “It’s not that we have backtracked. The parties involved in progressing proposals have not progressed them.”

Ms Kavanagh said the council had supported the project as much as it could.

Cllr Murphy said councillors had not been informed of any issue and the people of Ballon “are still under the impression that they are going to be there”.

There was some back and forth between councillors and Ms Kavanagh and the meeting was told that the proposal had not been formally withdrawn.

“It’s just sitting there,” said cllr Murphy. “I am very surprised that it’s not gone anywhere; I understand it can be slow … but just gone!”

Cllr Pender said that three-bedroomed properties had been proposed and there was a good demand in Ballon for the houses. He then asked Ms Kavanagh to “knock heads together” and see if there was an update on it.

Director of services Michael Brennan said that he and Ms Kavanagh had worked hard on that project and had contacted the developer. “We gave support, but unfortunately nothing ever materialised. That’s why it hasn’t been mentioned on the agenda. It was not going anywhere, to be quite honest with you.”