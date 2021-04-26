Man dies in Galway crash

James Cox

A man has died after the car he was driving collided with a wall in Carna, Co Galway this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Carna, Co. Galway, this morning at 7am.

The driver of the car, a male aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner was notified and his body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a postmortem will take place in due course.

The scene is currently preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road through Carna village is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling through Carna between 6.30am and 7.30am this morning and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.