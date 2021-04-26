Preferred route selected for N80 scheme in Carlow

The existing online route on the N80 has been selected as the preferred option for the multi-million euro Leagh Bends scheme.

The project is focused on a 3km stretch from Castletown Cross to Graignaspidogue Cross, where high number of collisions have occurred.

Three options were being assessed. Two of them would have seen the realignment of the N80 to the west or east of its existing route. The third option would be to carry out works online to the existing N80.

Carlow County Council is now engaging in second public consultation on the preferred option of online route.

30 submissions were made in the first round of public consultation with 80 property owners being contacted.

Senior executive engineer Ray Wickham said public consultation had “by and large” being positive.

The process so far is non-statutory with a design phase set to be done by the end of the year.

The preliminary estimate of the project is around 15 million euros.

Mr Wickham said the existing online option would have “very little impact” on landowners.

The closing date for submissions on the second phase is Wednesday 12 May.