Summer timeline: How Covid restrictions will ease today and beyond

Today brings a substantial easing of Covid-19 restrictions, with the reopening of outdoor sports facilities, zoos and other outdoor visitor attractions.

As restrictions continue to relax on a phased basis, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that “outdoor is the theme for the summer”.

This week will see a formal announcement on Thursday of what sectors are likely to reopen throughout May, June, July and beyond — here is what we know about the plan.

From Monday, April 26th

Outdoor attractions: Outdoor visitor attractions reopen, such as zoos, open pet farms and heritage sites. Indoor areas will remain closed, and hospitality will only open for takeaway services. Capacity limits will be in place and amusement parks will not be permitted to open.

Sports: Outdoor sports facilities reopen, such as pitches, golf courses and tennis courts. Activities should take place between a maximum of two households and there will not be any return to team sports or training activities.

Sports: Underage non-contact outdoor training in pods of 15 recommences for all exercise activities that can be delivered outdoors, including dance.

Gatherings: Funeral attendance increases from 10 to 25 on compassionate grounds.

From May 4th

Retail: Non-essential retail will return on a phased basis, beginning with click-and-collect and outdoor retail such as garden centres.

Personal services: Businesses such as hairdressers will reopen on a staggered basis.

Attractions: Museums, galleries and libraries will reopen.

Gatherings: Religious services will recommence on a staggered basis.

Construction: All activity will fully resume.

June

Hotels: Sources say Government plans are on track to allow for the reopening of guesthouses and hotels in the month of June.

Domestic travel: Sources have also indicated the ban on travelling outside county boundaries could lift in June.

July

Hospitality: It is thought indoor hospitality could fully resume at some point in July.

The level of restrictions to be in place over the summer months will depend upon Covid-19 data and the progression of the vaccination programme.