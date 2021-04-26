‘Who is policing Graigue?’

By Joe Barrett

CLARIFICATION will be sought on who is responsible for policing Graiguecullen: is it the gardaí from Laois, from Carlow, or both?

The issue of anti-social activities in the area was raised at the annual joint meeting of councillors from the Graiguecullen/Portarlington Municipal District and their Carlow peers, which was held online.

Laois cllr Aisling Moran raised the need for a joint policing agreement between the two local authorities. She asked: “If there’s an issue on the Ballickmoyler Road, do we call the guards in Carlow or from Laois? I know that on the Northern Relief Road, gardaí from Abbeyleix had to come out; at Spindlewood, gardaí from Carlow come out; while on the nearby Sleaty Road, they won’t.

“There was an accident with a car and a sulky on the Sleaty Road, which was just two miles from Carlow Garda Station, but they wouldn’t come out to it. The sulky ended up on top of the car. I rang a number of times and they told me it was out of their jurisdiction. It took one hour and 40 minutes for the guards from Abbeyleix to attend, because the one car they had was in Rathdowney at the time. I think Graiguecullen should be in Carlow garda jurisdiction.”

Carlow cllr Ken Murnane said: “I have seen garda cars in every area of Graiguecullen. I’d be very surprised if Carlow gardaí didn’t attend in Laois.”

Laois cllr Pádraig Fleming said that four years ago gardaí in both counties agreed to jointly police the Graiguecullen area.

“I have spoken with the community guard and sergeant in Carlow and I’m assured they respond very quickly to 95% of incidents in some housing estates in Graiguecullen,” he said.

Carlow cllr Fergal Browne said that clarification should be sought from gardaí in both counties as to which areas they patrol in Graiguecullen.