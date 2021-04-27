Calls for investment in rural post offices

By Suzanne Pender

A NOTICE of motion calling on the government to invest in our post offices network was unanimously supported at a recent online meeting of Carlow County Council. Cllr John McDonald brought forward the notice of motion calling on the government “to invest in our post offices network, especially now, considering the announcement of bank closures.

“An Post is in a position to play a leading role in sustaining rural Ireland. It is important that rural Carlow and communities are kept viable,” said cllr McDonald.

The motion was seconded by cllr Fergal Browne, who added that rural Ireland was “also losing credit union offices, too”.

Cllr Michael Doran urged rural people to support their local post offices. “It really is up to everyone to support post offices and other rural outlets,” he said.