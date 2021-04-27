Eight more cases of Covid-19 reported on Carlow on Tuesday

Eight new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Carlow on Tuesday evening among 426 nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today 4 occurred in April, 5 occurred March and 1 in February.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 77 – 97 years.

There has now been a total of 4,884 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 247,489 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today:

• 203 are men / 221 are women

• 74% are under 45 years of age

• The median age is 29 years old

• 156 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 28 in Kildare, 28 in Meath, 25 in Limerick and the remaining 150 cases are spread across 18 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 153 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 25 2021, 1,398,061 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

• 998,134 people have received their first dose