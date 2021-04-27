High-speed charger for for cars on the way in Tullow

ELECTRIC car drivers in Tullow will soon be able to take advantage of a new high-speed charging point.

Area engineer Pat Harrington said that a new high-speed electric vehicle charging point will be located outside the council offices in Tullow. It’s one of a number that will be provided across the county. Carlow County Council has reached an agreement with a company to install it.

Mr Harrington remarked that the existing slow charge point would “take a week to charge a battery, or some nonsense like that” and the new one would use a DC current.

The charging point would involve removing two disability bays outside the council offices. Mr Harrington said the bays were “used very, very little”. He planned on installing a new disability bay next to an existing age-friendly car space. He would install a second one, if needed, but noted that the vast majority of people use the car park across from the civic offices.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue welcomed the news and wondered about the timeline of the charging point. Mr Harrington said the contractor involved was making an application to the ESB later in the week.

“Now, unfortunately, we move into the abyss of the ESB,” remarked Mr Harrington.