Junior Ministers call for relaxation of intercounty travel ban

The Government is coming under pressure from within its own ranks to relax rules on intercounty travel.

Two Ministers of State told The Irish Times that the rules, which limit travel to inside one’s county or into a neighbouring county as long as it is within 20km of one’s home, need to be re-examined.

“My personal view is that intercounty travel should open up immediately, that confining people to their own county – people are finding it hugely frustrating,” said Limerick county TD Niall Collins.

Mr Collins, who is Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, said that outdoor activities should be permitted on a wider geographic basis.

“If we’re allowing outdoor activity and limited socialising, restricting it to within your county doesn’t make sense,” he said.

Minister of State at the Department of Health Anne Rabbitte said she did not agree with “tying people down”.

“That’s not how I operate,” the Galway East TD said, adding that people should be permitted to travel outside their county on the basis they conform with all other public health measures while they are doing it.

“We’re all adults, let’s treat everybody like adults. We’re 14 months in this pandemic, we know what’s expected, we should do positive reinforcement rather than keeping people locked down,” she said.

“The people have moved on, they’re moving, they’re not staying to their set location by any manner or means,” Ms Rabbitte said, adding that the restrictions on intercounty also create a significant policing burden.

‘Gradual’ easing

It is currently expected that intercounty travel will not be permitted until June.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will on Tuesday tell a Dáil committee the easing of Covid-19 restrictions should be “gradual with sufficient time between phases to assess impact”.

However, pressure for a wider reopening continues with employers’ group Ibec calling for a clear roadmap for when businesses could reopen.

In a letter to the Taoiseach, Ibec chief Danny McCoy warned that “vague sentiments about the summer will be outdoors is not a plan” and argued that businesses need specific guidance to prepare for a safe reopening in the summer.