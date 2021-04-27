Man (40s) dies in Cork road collision

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

A man in his 40s has died in a single-vehicle road collision in Mallow, Co Cork.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal collision that occurred on the N72 at Lombardstown at around 3.25pm on Tuesday.

The driver of the car involved was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The road is currently closed and Garda forensic collision investigators have been asked to technically examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, and for any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

