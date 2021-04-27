Motion to ban Canadian trade treaty bites the dust

By Suzanne Pender

A MOTION calling for Co Carlow to become a “CETA-free zone” was unanimously rejected at a recent meeting of Carlow County Council

The Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) is a treaty between the EU and Canada, which has sparked considerable debate nationally in recent months.

Cllr William Paton brought forward a notice of motion to this month’s online meeting, calling on the council to accept that CETA will provide ‘additional rights to multinational corporations to sue the state outside of ordinary legal systems we currently have will undermine EU social, health and environmental standards’.

The motion continued: ‘this council acknowledges that many of the trade elements are already in place and does not need the addition of corporations being able to sue the Irish government through the Investor Court System (ICS) when any new laws affect their profits. This council stands against the Investor Court System (ICS) and calls this constituency a CETA-Free Zone’.

The motion also called on Carlow County Council to write to the minister for trade, the minister for local government and the taoiseach to outline this position and publicise the council’s concerns about CETA and to other councils for their consideration.

Cllr Paton’s motion was seconded by cllr Willie Quinn and then keenly debated, but ultimately defeated with a roll-call vote resulting in 13 against the motion and three in favour.

Cllr Fergal Browne stated that on foot of this motion he had contacted a number of Co Carlow firms trading in Canada to research if they would be negatively affected by CETA.

“I could not find one firm anywhere; I would really welcome some local business to come forward because I can’t find them,” he stated.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace stated that she had brought forward a similar motion at a recent Carlow Municipal District meeting but it had been “voted down by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael”.

She expressed her concerns with CETA regarding workers’ rights and environmental aspects.

Cllr Fintan Phelan stated that he had spoke to County Carlow Chamber of Commerce in relation to this and their view was that trade had increased as a result of this agreement .

“Trade opening up with Canada means more employment and more for our economy. I think it would be a retrograde step to vote in favour of this motion; we should be doing everything we to create jobs, so I’m against this motion,” said cllr Phelan.

Cllr Arthur McDonald described recent criticism of CETA as “left-wing propaganda”.

“One of the biggest employers in this county is Canadian and I for one will not be standing in the way,” said cllr McDonald.

Describing Ireland as a small, open economy, cllr Charlie Murphy said that in previous decades the country had “tried protectionist economy and it just didn’t work”.

Cllr Paton remarked that some comments made had created “a lot of mudding of the water”.

“No-one is suggesting that we don’t want to trade with Canada,” said cllr Paton, adding that the objection came from one aspect of the trade deal.

A roll call vote was then taken and the motion was defeated by 13 votes to three, with two members absent.

Cllrs Fergal Browne, Andrea Dalton, Tommy Kinsella, Arthur McDonald, John McDonald, Charlie Murphy, John Murphy, Brian O’Donoghue, Tom O’Neill, John Pender and Fintan Phelan voted against the motion. Cllrs William Paton, Willie Quinn and Adrienne Wallace voted for, and cllrs John Cassin and Andy Gladney were absent for the vote.